Monday is forecast to be cold and breezy, with freezing temperatures possible Monday night.
A high of 46 is expected, with partly sunny skies.
The forecast calls for winds of 10 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts up to 18 miles per hour.
A low of 31 is expected tonight. Decreasing clouds and winds this evening will lead to lower inland temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing weather can damage plants and plumbing, and indoor heating can prevent a fire hazard.
However, there are several precautions Crossroads residents can take during a freeze.
These include covering sensitive plants or bringing them inside and letting faucets drip and covering outdoor pipes. Pets should not be left outdoors.
Heat lamps and space heaters present a fire risk, according to Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. Residents should keep flammable materials away from heat sources, crack a window to keep carbon monoxide from building up and avoid using an oven or stove as a heating source.
