Temperatures are expected to hover in the low-30s Tuesday and another round of freezing rain tonight could leave road conditions dangerous.
After a chilly morning with temperatures in the teens, a high of 34 is expected Tuesday, along with a low of 31 tonight.
There is an 80% chance of precipitation after midnight, according to the National Weather Service, with a tenth of an inch of ice expected to accumulate overnight and another tenth to quarter inch expected Wednesday morning.
A winter storm warning is in effect in the Crossroads.
"Even small amounts of freezing rain can lead to big impacts leading to very dangerous travel conditions during the Wednesday morning commute," the National Weather Service said in an early morning advisory.
Elevated roadways like bridges and overpasses are likely to remain slick, and small tree branches could become covered with ice and break off, leading to further power outages.
Another round of freezing rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.
