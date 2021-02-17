Significant icing is expected on local roads today after an estimated one to two tenths of an inch of ice accumulated during freezing rains last night.
The Texas Department of Transportation's road safety map shows significant icing on roads around Victoria and in DeWitt, Lavaca, Goliad and Refugio counties as of 8:45 a.m.
Some local law enforcement agencies reported icy streets and downed power lines overnight. Hallettsville Police Department reported icing within city limits and on U.S. 90E. around 3 a.m. and two power lines down in the city this morning.
Temperatures are expected to rise to 38 degrees Wednesday, and there is a 30% chance of precipitation between 9 and 11 a.m. A low of 30 is forecast tonight, which means roads could freeze over again.
Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses could be especially slick, according to the National Weather Service. Icing could also lead to additional power outages.
Freezing temperatures are expected through the end of the week. A low of 21 is forecast for Thursday, and a low of 27 is forecast for Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.