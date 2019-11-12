Edyie VanDeusen, 53, sat on the cold ground on the corner of Navarro Street and Houston Highway as her husband held up a sign to motorists.
It read: “Anything helps.”
With temperatures plummeting and a freeze warning in effect, VanDeusen said they are in dire need of blankets, jackets and scarves. Whatever they receive, she and her husband will use to keep warm in their tent, which they call home.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. During that time, temperatures will dip to 29, meteorologist Matt Ziedell said.
Temperatures will hover between 29 and 31 degrees and may reach 32, Ziedell said. The freeze will last for several hours.
“It will begin setting into most places around 2 or 3 a.m.,” he said.
He said temperatures will slowly rise for the rest of the week and level out close to 70 by Sunday.
“We won’t see the 80s anytime soon,” Ziedell said.
How are you staying warm?
Wednesday night, there is a 60% chance of rain with a high of 49 and a low of 40. The 60% chance of rain will remain through Thursday with a high of 51 and a low of 38 Thursday night. Skies will clear into the weekend with a high of 61 and a low of 37.
The strong winds from Monday night have diminished and will remain below 10 mph, Ziedell said. The little wind that remains will continue making the air feel colder than how it reads on a thermostat, he explained.
“The winds will begin diminishing,” he said. “It will still feel a little cold if you are outside.”
The wind is the hardest part about living in a tent, VanDeusen said.
“The wind was just blowing so hard,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe for nothing.”
She sat with her dog, Lucy, between her legs, and the three of them shook against the wind. VanDeusen said she was lucky they were given a heater to keep them warm along with small sweaters for their wire-haired terrier.
The couple knew the cold front was coming, but they weren’t prepared for the extent of it.
“We weren’t expecting anything like this,” Dan VanDeusen, 55, said.
To help people like the VanDeusens, an emergency warming shelter opened at the Pine Street Community Center at 803 N. East St. The center will remain open until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
With the cold, many, like the VanDeusens, use heaters to stay warm. Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler warns people to be mindful when using them.
He said heat lamps must be plugged in directly to the wall and be placed at least 3 feet from combustible items such as newspapers and drapes.
Legler added that people should bring their pets inside instead of relying on a heater to keep them warm.
“Be real careful using heat lamps,” he said. “We have had fires caused by heat lamps used for pets.”
In late October, a 70-year-old woman died in a house fire that was likely caused by a heat lamp that was left on to warm a pet bird.
The Home Depot experienced a rise in heater demands and had to restock shelves twice Tuesday afternoon, said Rebecca Flores, specialty assistant store manager.
There is no sale on heaters, she said, but they are in stock.
Brian Janak, Janak Plumbing LLC owner, advised residents to leave their external faucets running with a small stream just above a drip. This will keep pipes from freezing.
“Just be safe and leave a small stream, just past a drip,” he said. “Pipes will freeze and break because of the weather.”
If pipes freeze, then homes will be left without access to water until after they thaw.
Janak said external pipes should be covered with tarps or blankets to avoid freezing and breakage.
“If they don’t do anything, PVC pipes will break with this temperature,” he said.
