After cold temperatures early Tuesday morning, the Crossroads could see another freeze Tuesday night.
A freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday and temperatures as low as 29 degrees were expected across the region.
The high Tuesday is forecast to be 52 degrees, with a low of 32 Tuesday evening.
During a freeze, it is a good idea to take precautions like letting faucets drip and covering vulnerable plants or moving them inside. Heating sources can be a fire hazard, and ovens and stoves should not be used to heat homes.
Sunny weather is forecast Wednesday through Saturday, and somewhat warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, with highs in the mid- to high-60s.
