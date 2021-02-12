Friday's high is expected to be a chilly 40 degrees, and wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour won't make it feel any warmer.
As if that weren't miserable enough, there is a 20% chance of showers today, according to the National Weather Service.
This morning is also likely to be foggy, with visibilities of a mile or less in most places and less than a quarter mile in some areas. Drivers are advised to use low beam headlights and keep extra distance between their vehicle and others.
A low of 37 is forecast tonight.
Tomorrow is expected bring similar temperatures, with a high of 42 and a low of 37. There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. which could develop into freezing rain in the evening. Strong winds are expected to continue.
Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 44. That night, temperatures are currently forecast to dip into the mid-20s. There is an 80% chance of freezing rain or sleet, which is expected to last until midday Monday.
On Monday, a low of 13 is currently forecast, and 20-mile-per-hour winds could bring the wind chill into single digits.
Here is advice from The Advocate on how to prepare for the freezing conditions.
