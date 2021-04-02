A high of 72 degrees is forecast Friday, with a low of 52 tonight.
Partly sunny skies are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for moderate winds of 10 to 14 miles per hour with gusts of up to 18 miles per hour.
There is a high risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches until the early evening. Dangerous swimming conditions are likely, especially near piers and jetties.
Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 73 and a low of 58. There is a 20% chance of showers Saturday night through Sunday.
