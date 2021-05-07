Other than some patchy fog this morning, clear skies are forecast Friday with a high of 85 degrees.
A low of 67 is forecast tonight.
Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Mostly cloudy weather is expected with a high of 84 degrees and breezy conditions.
Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
