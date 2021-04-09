After a cloudy morning, the skies are expected to clear Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 83 degrees is forecast with a low of 65 tonight.
Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected to increase to 16 to 21 miles per hour in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.
The weather is expected to remain sunny with highs in the 80s through the weekend and into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.