Blue skies are expected to remain through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 68 and a low of 58.
Saturday and Sunday are likely to be warmer and windier, with highs in the 70s and wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour.
There is no precipitation on the horizon until Wednesday, when the forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.