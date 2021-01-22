After an overcast week, the sun is finally expected to emerge on Friday.
There will be patchy fog along with some clouds this morning, according to the National Weather Service, but those are expected to clear by the afternoon.
A high of 77 is forecast today, with a low of 58 tonight.
The fog will return this evening, along with increasing cloud cover.
There is a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the rest of the weekend. Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday night.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny again.
