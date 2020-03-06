Friday's weather should be simply gorgeous.
Clear, blue skies, sunshine and pleasantly warm weather with a high of 74 degrees are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 46 degrees are predicted.
Saturday should be a bit cooler and cloudier with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 68 degrees.
Saturday night, a low of 55 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are expected.
Sunday, a high of 74 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.
That night, a low of 62 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.