For the third consecutive day, the Crossroads was under an advisory for hot weather.
Temperatures were expected to reach 101 degrees Friday with the heat index expected to rise to 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That meant the Crossroads would be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Temperatures that hot are related to increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were predicted for that night.
Temperatures were again expected to reach into the triple digits Saturday with a forecasted high of 100 degrees and heat index values as high as 110 degrees.
That evening was to be mostly clear with a low of 79 degrees.
Sunday, the high was expected to reach 99 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were predicted for that night.
