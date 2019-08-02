A forecasted high of 99 degrees meant Friday was likely to be a scorcher.
Mostly sunny skies and a heat index values as hot as 106 degrees also were expected with a 20% chance for rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees were predicted for that night.
Saturday, isolated showers and storms were expected after 10 a.m. with partly sunny skies and a nevertheless sweltering 96-degree high.
That night, a 20% chance for rain and storms was forecast to continue with a low of 76 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
Sunday, a 30% chance for rain and showers was expected with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 95 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees were predicted for that night.
