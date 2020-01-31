Friday will begin with overcast skies, but it will likely end in sunshine.
Decreasing cloud cover and a high of 61 degrees are predicted for the day with a high of 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, partly cloudy skies and a low of 40 degrees are forecast.
Saturday should be beautiful with clear, sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees.
Saturday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 44 degrees are expected.
Sunday should be even warmer with a high of 74 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
That night should bring a low of 56 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.
