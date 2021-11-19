Friday will be sunny and cool, with a high of 67 degrees.
A low of 51 is forecast tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 and a low of 63.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 81 and a low of 53.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.