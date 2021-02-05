Friday is expected to be cool and overcast, with a 20% chance of showers this afternoon.
A high of 56 is forecast, along with moderate winds. A low of 48 is expected tonight.
Showers are most likely between noon and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Sun and warmer weather are expected to return this weekend and last into early next week.
A high of 72 degrees is forecast Saturday with a low of 41.
Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 69 and a low of 50.
