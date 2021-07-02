Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
The chance of precipitation is 20%, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 93 degrees is forecast, with a low of 76 tonight.
Things could get stormy over the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning, increasing to a 50% chance in the afternoon. Between three quarters and one inch of rain is possible.
On July 4, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms, declining to a 30% chance in the evening. Otherwise, partly sunny weather is expected with a high of 88.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday, especially after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
