Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 73 is forecast tonight.
Over the weekend, highs of 85 degrees and lows in the low 70s are expected.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Saturday, increasing to a 50% chance during the day. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is possible.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
Flooding continues along the Guadalupe River at Victoria, Bloomington and areas south, but water levels are expected to subside over the weekend.
