Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and heat index values as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Friday is also expected to be breezy, with wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.
Due to the high heat, residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water and remain in air-conditioned areas when possible. Those working outside should wear loose, light-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 76 is forecast tonight.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 92 and a low of 76.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.