Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with heat index values reaching 106 degrees.
A high of 93 degrees is forecast with a low of 76 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Clear skies are expected to continue through the weekend.
Saturday, a high of 94 is forecast with heat index values again reaching 106. A low of 74 is expected.
Sunday, a high of 93 is forecast with a low of 73.
