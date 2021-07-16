Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 91 degrees.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 92 and a low of 75. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 91 and a low of 75. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m.
