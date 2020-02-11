Drizzle and overcast skies are likely to make Wednesday a gloomy one.
Along with a high of 59 degrees, a 60% chance for rain and cloudy skies are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is predicted to fall.
Wednesday night, the sky should become increasingly clear with a low of 44 degrees.
Thursday, sunny skies and a high of 60 degrees are predicted with strong winds and gusts as powerful as 20 mph.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 39 degrees are forecast.
