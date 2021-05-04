The Guadalupe River is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday, causing minor flooding in Victoria and moderate flooding in Bloomington.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, with a high of 79 degrees and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy conditions are also forecast. A low of 61 is expected tonight.
Victoria parks officials closed parts of Riverside Park Monday because of rising and fast-moving water, including the boat ramp, Fox's Bend and part of Grover's Bend, including access to Pebble Beach.
As of Monday evening, the flood stage was at 20.3 feet, just below flood stage. The river is forecast to keep rising and crest near 26.9 feet late Tuesday night, causing minor lowland flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Some roads west of the river could flood over. Motorists should use caution.
In Bloomington, the river is expected to continue rising and crest at 25.3 feet Wednesday night, above the flood stage of 20 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring and moderate flooding is likely.
The floodwaters could affect irrigation and oil well pumps, tank batteries and equipment in the lower flood plain near Bloomington. Livestock could become cut off as well as homes located downstream above SH 35 on the left bank of the river.
High river levels near Bloomington could persist until Saturday.
