A heat advisory was in effect for the second straight day with scorching hot weather expected Tuesday.
A high temperature of 99 degrees and heat index expected to reach 111 degrees meant the day was again to be dangerously hot, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result, a heat advisory was in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for the Crossroads for the second day in a row.
Residents were advised to avoid strenuous activity, wear lightweight clothing and drink plenty of water.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees were forecast for that night.
Wednesday, a 20% chance for rain and high of 98 degrees were expected with a heat index of 110 degrees.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees were predicted.
