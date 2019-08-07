Dangerous heat across South Texas

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for nearly all of South Texas from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range from 110 to 114 degrees this afternoon into early this evening.

With temperatures expected to reach into the triple digits, Wednesday was looking to be a scorcher.

The heat prompted meteorologists to issue a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for "nearly all of South Texas" including much of the Crossroads.

In Victoria, the day was expected to reach 100 degrees with heat index values as high as 110 degrees, dangerously increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service.

That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were predicted.

Thursday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 99 degrees meant heat index values could reach 112 degrees that day.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 80 degrees were forecast for that night.

Friday was to be sunny and hot again with a high of 98 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were predicted for that night.

