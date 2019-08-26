Heat advisory in effect for Crossroads

A heat advisory was in effect Monday with extremely hot temperatures forecast across the Crossroads.
A high of 99 degrees and heat index of 112 degrees were expected for the first day of the week with strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result, the advisory was to be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for the Crossroads.
Residents were advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activities, wear lightweight clothing and drink plenty of water.
That night, a low of 79 degrees, mostly clear skies and strong winds were predicted.
Tuesday, a high of 98 degrees and heat index of 111 degrees were expected with mostly clear skies and a low of 78 degrees.
Wednesday, a 20% chance for showers and high of 98 degrees were forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.