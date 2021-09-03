The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in Victoria today, with heat index values expected to reach 111 degrees.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. However, rain is unlikely after 7 p.m., so the second week of high school football games should be unaffected.
Due to the heat, residents are advised to avoid the sun and stay in air-conditioned areas. Those working outdoors should drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and wear loose-fitting clothing. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 76 is forecast tonight.
Saturday, sunny weather is expected, with a high of 96 and heat index values reaching 107.
Sunday is likely to be sunny with a high of 97.
