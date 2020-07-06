A heat advisory is in effect Monday afternoon and early evening.
A high of 97 degrees could bring heat index values to as high as 107 degrees in Victoria, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result, a heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"The combination of warm to hot temperatures and high humidity will produce dangerous heat conditions this afternoon for the Coastal Bend to Victoria Crossroads," according to the weather service. "Afternoon heat index values will range from 110 to 114 degrees across these areas."
Also Monday, a 20% chance for rain is forecast before 11 a.m. with skies turning mostly sunny afterward.
Strong winds also are expected.
A low of 80 degrees is predicted that night with increasing cloud cover.
Tuesday, a high of 95 degrees is forecast with a 30% chance for rain and storms.
Heat index values could reach 106 degrees.
That night, a low of 78 degrees is forecast with mostly cloudy skies.
