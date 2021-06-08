Hot and humid weather is expected again in the Crossroads Tuesday.
A high of 90 degrees is forecast, and the humidity will likely push heat index values to between 105 and 109 degrees, creating potentially unsafe conditions.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and stay indoors if possible. Those who work outside should wear light, loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks.
Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles in the heat.
A low of 78 is forecast tonight. Breezy conditions will continue, with winds gusting up to 22 miles per hour.
A flood warning remains in place along the Guadalupe River in Victoria and Bloomington until further notice. The high water levels could affect Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties.
There is also a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Swimmers should use caution.
