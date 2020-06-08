A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s.
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees are forecast, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.
Heat index values could reach 111 degrees, and a heat advisory is in effect through 7 p.m.
Tuesday night, a slight chance for thunderstorms is possible, and a 20% chance for precipitation is forecast.
Wednesday should be cooler with a high of 93 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 67 degrees are predicted for that night.
