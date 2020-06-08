Dangerous heat Tuesday

Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities to the coolest times of the day. If you must be outside, limit your activities and take frequent breaks preferably in an air conditioned area. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic liquids, preferably water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s.

Mostly sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees are forecast, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.

Heat index values could reach 111 degrees, and a heat advisory is in effect through 7 p.m.

Tuesday night, a slight chance for thunderstorms is possible, and a 20% chance for precipitation is forecast.

Wednesday should be cooler with a high of 93 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 67 degrees are predicted for that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.