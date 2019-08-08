Thursday was expected to be a blazing hot day in the Crossroads.
With a high of 100 degrees forecast, a heat advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Heat index values were predicted to reach as hot as 111 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 80 degrees were predicted for that night.
Friday was again to be sunny and hot with a high of 99 degrees and heat index of 111 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were forecast for that night.
Saturday, the high was expected to reach 99 degrees with mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees that night.
