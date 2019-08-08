Heat indexes at dangerous levels

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for the Coastal Plains, Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads  from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

 Contributed

Thursday was expected to be a blazing hot day in the Crossroads.

With a high of 100 degrees forecast, a heat advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values were predicted to reach as hot as 111 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 80 degrees were predicted for that night.

Friday was again to be sunny and hot with a high of 99 degrees and heat index of 111 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were forecast for that night.

Saturday, the high was expected to reach 99 degrees with mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.