Dangerous heat is forecast for much of the Crossroads on Thursday.
A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. with heat indices expected to reach 110 degrees or hotter, according to the National Weather Service.
That advisory is for Victoria, Goliad and Calhoun counties.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun as well as check on neighbors and relatives.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Scattered showers and storms are also possible and are likely to continue through the weekend.
