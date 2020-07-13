A heat advisory is in effect Monday in anticipation of high humidity and hot temperatures.
Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 114 degrees or more in the Crossroads, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result, a heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
Additionally, a high of 102 degrees is forecast in Victoria with sunny skies and 8-11 mph winds.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun as well as check on their relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The weather service also advises heat stroke is an emergency and 911 should be called in emergency situations.
"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," according to the weather service. "Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments."
Tuesday is predicted to also be hot with a high of 99 degrees.
