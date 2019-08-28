Hot weather and possible showers were expected for the Crossroads on Thursday.
With a high of 98 degrees forecast, heat index values could reach as hot as 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The chance for rain was 30%.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees were predicted for that night.
Friday, there was a 30% chance for rain with a high of 96 degrees and heat index of 107 degrees.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees were forecast.
