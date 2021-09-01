Wednesday could be one of the hottest days of the year so far in Victoria.
A high of 97 degrees is forecast, and the heat index is expected to hit 110.
Due to the heat, those working outside should drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, with car interiors capable of reaching "lethal temperatures" in minutes.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The chance of rain is highest between noon and 5 p.m.
Tonight's low will be 76.
