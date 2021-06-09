Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Persistent high humidity is expected to produce a heat index of between 105 and 109 degrees for the third consecutive day. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned areas if possible and wear light, loose-fitting clothes if they are spending extended time outside. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Breezy conditions are forecast with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. A low of 76 is forecast tonight.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Swimmers should be careful.
Moderate flooding is expected to continue along the Guadalupe River near Bloomington, potentially affecting Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties.
