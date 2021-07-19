Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 92 is forecast, with heat index values reaching 105 degrees.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Later in the evening, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
More thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, and another half inch of rain is possible.
