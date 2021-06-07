High temperatures and humid conditions are expected to produce a heat index of between 105 to 109 degrees in the Crossroads Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
There is an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke at these temperatures, so residents are advised to drink lots of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and keep out of the sun, according to an advisory from the meteorological agency.
Those who work outside should drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles "under any circumstances," according to the advisory. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in "a matter of minutes."
Strong winds gusting up to 31 miles per hour are also expected today. A low of 78 is forecast tonight.
A flood warning remains in place through Wednesday evening after last week's rains, with flooding occurring along the Guadalupe River affecting Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties. Minor flooding is also expected along the San Antonio River near Goliad.
