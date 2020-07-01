Partly sunny skies were forecast to continue Tuesday.
A high of 93 degrees was expected to bring heat index values to as high as 106 degrees with strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 80 degrees are expected.
Wednesday, hazy skies and a high of 95 degrees are predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.