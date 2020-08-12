Wednesday is going to be hot.
A high of 98 degrees is predicted to bring heat index values as high as 108 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, temperatures are expected to dip to 78 degrees.
Thursday, a high of 98 degrees is again expected with more hot weather to follow for the week's remainder.
