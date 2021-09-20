Monday is expected to be hot, with a high of 96 degrees and heat index values reaching 107.
But cooler temperatures could arrive later in the week, with highs in the mid-80s forecast Wednesday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, the skies should be mostly clear.
A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
