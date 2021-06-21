High heat is forecast in the Crossroads Monday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 91 degrees and a heat index of 108, which takes into account both temperature and humidity.
There is a 20% of scattered showers and thunderstorms today. The morning is expected to be cloudy, but skies are likely to clear by the afternoon.
Due to the heat, residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, avoid the sun and stay in air-conditioned areas when possible. Those working outside should wear light, loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 77 is forecast tonight.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall expected.
