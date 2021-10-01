Victoria could see heavy rain on Friday.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Between a half inch and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
A high of 84 degrees is forecast, with a low of 71 tonight.
The rain is expected to continue into the weekend. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, and a 50% chance on Sunday.
