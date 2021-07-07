Through Friday, Victoria and other inland areas are forecast to receive 4-6 inches of rain, while coastal areas could see 8-12 inches.
There is a 90% chance of rain on Wednesday, and Victoria could receive 3-5 inches of rain by Thursday morning. Storms are likeliest before 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 1 a.m. Thursday.
A flash flood watch is in effect for throughout the Crossroads, with moderate flooding anticipated along rivers, streams, creeks and at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas. Flood waters could force evacuations and road closures, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 80 degrees is forecast Wednesday with a low of 74.
