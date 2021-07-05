Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today.
The chance of precipitation is 70%, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 88 degrees is forecasted, with a low of 75 tonight.
A very wet pattern is expected to develop today and continue through most of the week.
Multiple slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will lead to heavy downpours with localized flooding at time, especially Tuesday through Thursday.
The National Weather Service is predicting two to six inches of rain throughout the week, with up to eight inches possible in some areas.
Rainfall should become more scattered in coverage by Friday.
