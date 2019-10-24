Strong storms and heavy rainfall were expected Thursday evening.
A 40% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., were forecast with mostly cloudy skies, a high of 85 degrees and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, the chance for rain was predicted to increase to 80% with a low of 55 degrees and strong winds.
Between three-quarters and one inch of rain were forecast to fall.
Friday, a 30% chance for rain was predicted with cloudy skies that could gradually become more cloudy with a high of 65 degrees and strong winds and gusts of up to 29 mph.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 48 degrees were forecast with strong winds.
