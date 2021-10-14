Heavy rains Thursday morning could cause flash flooding

A flash flood warning is in effect for Victoria, Goliad and northwestern Refugio counties Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rains between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. could bring 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to the area.
Flooding is most likely at small creeks and streams, in urban areas and along highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying or poor-draining areas. Motorists are advised to turn around if they encounter flooded roads.
The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood advisory and small craft advisory along the mid-Gulf Coast. Waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected, with poor driving conditions likely along dunes and beach access roads.
While the rain is expected to be heaviest in the morning, there is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms until 1 p.m. Thursday.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast, with a low of 73 tonight.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
