Monday's heat index could reach 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
At 110 degrees and above, there is a higher risk of heat stroke and exhaustion.
Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, avoid the sun and stay in air-conditioned areas. Those working outside should take plenty of breaks and wear loose-fitting clothing.
Anyone who is overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and 911 should be called.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected, especially near piers and jetties, and waves could reach three to four feet.
In Victoria, there is a 20% chance of showers Monday, mainly between 1 and 2 p.m.
Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour today.
A low of 79 degrees is forecast tonight, with temperatures expected to cool rapidly after 7 p.m. once the sun goes down.
