A final night of freezing temperatures is expected Friday, but the weekend will bring an end to what has been a frigid week in South Texas.
A high of 45 degrees is forecast Friday with a low of 26 tonight. Clear skies are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday is likely to be sunny with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 47.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies.
There is a 20% chance of showers Sunday evening.
